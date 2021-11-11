Nana Ama McBrown's emotional speech at awards ceremony stirs emotions online

Nana Ama McBrown was honored at the 2021 GUBA Awards for her outstanding contribution to the movie industry

The acceptance speech of the actress has got many fans emotional

The GUBA 2021 edition was to commemorate a century of the death of Ghanaian heroine, Yaa Asantewaa

Veteran Ghanaian actress and revered brand ambassador, Nana Ama McBrown was honoured on Monday, November 8, at the GUBA 2021 Awards in Accra.

The Kumawood actress was adjudged the 'GUBA Yaa Asantewaa Entertainment Mogul' on the night - an award considered to be part of a special category.

McBrown's special honour was to celebrate her outstanding contribution to the movie industry and the creative industry as a whole.

Photos of Nana Ama McBrown at awards ceremony. Source: Instagram/@iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by the actress on her Instagram page and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown appeared amazed as she climbed the stage to take the award.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She put out a soul-stirring emotional speech after she was adjudged winner of the special category.

Nana Ama McBrown candidly stated she’s a product of people who have no certificate to show but her talent and dedication have made her the icon she is.

After posting the video, Nana Ama McBrown captioned it:

"I will Always Be Grateful To God and to Ghanaian for Your Support. I must Commend @gubaawards for This HONOR And To My Sister @dentaa_show #Ay3koo to Every Women to Who is Doing Their Best For God and Country #BRIMM"

The video has since gone viral online with many people claiming they can relate to her experience.

McBrown And Husband Maxwell dazzle on the red carpet at GUBA

Actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, gave couple goals with their photos as they stepped out in style for the just-ended GUBA Awards.

McBrown rocked a black gown with turquoise-colored designs on her chest. Maxwell, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black shirt and dark-blue suit.

The Ghana UK Based Achievement (GUBA) Awards is a UK-based Ghanaian award show which honours the contributions of distinguished African women.

Shatta Wale speaks after going on his knees to beg IGP, other police chiefs

Ghana's dancehall king, Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah has finally explained why he knelt to beg the Inspector General of Police, Dr Dampare during his meeting with the creative arts industry.

In an interview he granted Adom TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the embattled musician gave an account of the reasons for his actions which disrupted the meeting with the IGP.

Shatta Wale, in his response, said he pleaded with the IGP to allow the artistes to live their lives and be true to themselves.

Source: Yen