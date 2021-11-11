Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, has been spotted after her plush wedding.

Anita got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pie, in big wedding in the Ashnti regional capital of Kumasi.

The lavish wedding which started on Friday, November 6, 2021, lasted for four days with different activities on each day until it was climaxed with a polo party the next Monday.

Anita Sefa Boakye is tired after her wedding

With the number of activities at her wedding and the number of times she had to change her outfits, she was always going to be fatigued.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Anita was heard complaining of tiredness.

The short video had Anita dressed casually in the company of a woman who was asking the one filming them about how they made the wedding trend on social media.

Anita was then heard 'afei de3 m'abr3' which literally translates 'I am now tired."

