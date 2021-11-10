The wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel, and Adinkra Pie owner, Barima Osei Mensah, has come and gone.

Dubbed the Royal Wedding, it was indeed a fitting hashtag as the couple married in royalty with Asante culture on display.

There were lots of pomp and pageantry on display in what turned out to be a four-day marriage celebration.

Throughout the ceremony, one thing that stood out was the bride's high sense of fashion. She wore more than 10 different outfits over the period and rock them in style.

YEN.com.gh brings photos and videos of all the beautiful outfits and expensive designer-wear shoes Anita rocked for her wedding.

Day 1 (Wedding):

The wedding started on Friday with a traditional marriage ceremony, wedding, and an after-party celebration. Anita wore three different outfits for each of the occasions.

1. Traditional marriage look:

2. Kente gown for wedding:

3. Party dress:

Day 2 (Reception):

On Saturday, the couple held a grand wedding reception with many music stars passing through with performances.

Anita wore three different outfits for the night.

First dress:

Second dress:

Third dress:

Day 3 (Thanksgiving):

On Sunday, the couple went to church to give thanks to God for a successful wedding. After, that they held a brunch and dinner party.

Church dress:

Dress for brunch:

Dinner time:

Day 4 (Polo Party):

On Monday, they climaxed their wedding with a polo party and she changed dressed two times.

First look:

Second look:

Shoes:

Anita matched her beautiful outfits with lots of shoes as captured in the photos below. (Swipe to see more).

