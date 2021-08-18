Rapper Strongman Burner's daughter Simona turned a year older on August 17, 2021

To mark the day the social media handle of the young star shared stunning photos in her honour

Simona Osei has been touted by many netizens as the next young celebrity kid to watch in terms of her fashion style

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Simona Ama Ahyia Osei, the pretty daughter of talented rapper Strongman Burner has turned a year older and has taken over social media with some birthday photos.

The little princes who turned a year older yesterday, August 17, 2021, could not keep calm as her Instagram handle posted some lovely photos to celebrate her.

Simona who already has a growing fanbase even at such a tender age was seen slaying as usual in her birthday-themed photos.

Simona Osei: Rapper Strongman's daughter celebrates 2nd b'day with stunning photos

Source: Instagram

In one set of photos, Simona Osei was seen wearing burgundy-coloured shirt and trouser and complimented the outfit with a pair of red shoes as she posed for the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the birthday photos, Simona's Instagram account captioned them: "Happy birthday to me,i am 2years old today,pls say a prayer for me"

Many fans and followers of Strongman Burner's daughter took to the comment section to react to the photos and also to wish her a good year ahead.

iampatience33 came in with the comment: "Happy birthday princess, may God protect u from evil eyes and may you grow from grace to grace. love you"

akosua_adwubi_arthur wrote: "Give us slay on us baby"

_abena_gh had this to say: "So adorable"

_queen_surrah gushed over the photos as she commented: "U are just beautiful"

There were many comments that showed that Simona was dearly loved by the fans of her dad.

Speaking about celeb kids and their birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa the beautiful daughter of veteran media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti turned a year older on August 11, 2021.

To mark the special day, the mother of the little princess took to the comment section to share lovely photos and a caption to celebrate.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared photos of Nyame Animuonyam wearing a white gown as she posed for the camera.

Source: Yen.com.gh