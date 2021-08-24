Strongman and his daughter, Simona Osei, have excited fans with their latest video

The video shows Simona and her father rapping his latest song, Nhyira

Fans have been hailing the little girl and are calling for remix

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rapper Strongman Burner, known in private life as Vincent Kwaku Osei, and his daughter, Simona Ama Osei, have given daddy and daughter goals.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by Strongman, he and his daughter were seen having fun in the house.

The rapper played and rapped along his newly-released single, Nhyira, which features singer Akwaboah.

Photo source: @strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

Standing behind her father, Simona was heard shouting Akwaboah's name as the song started. She also tried to sing along with her father.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing the video, Strongman indicated that Simona was acting as his hype girl.

"Jamming to my new song #Nhyira ft Akwaboah with my hype girl @simonaoseistrong ," he said.

Watch the video as shared below:

Reactions

The video of the rapper and his daughter has got many followers cheering them on.

odenehoahenkan was thinking of remix by the father and daughter:

"Naasei I think ma niece Simona is eager to drop the remix version of this new banger with u oo❤️."

maame_aquah was awed by Simona shouting Akwaboah's name:

"Hahaha it’s Simona saying Akwaboah for me so cute."

andsowhattv was wondering if Simona was rapping:

"Simona was rapping or what??? This is cute Naa Sei."

altys_pretty_secret described the video as cute:

"Ah this is cute…what a nice remix❤️❤️."

bucqxei said:

"Wow her vibes alone ."

Simona is just lovely.

Simona birthday

It is interesting to note that Simona is only two years old. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Simona turned two years older on August 17, 2021.

To mark the day, the social media handle of the young star shared stunning photos in her honour.

Simona Osei has been touted by many netizens as the next young celebrity kid to watch in terms of her fashion style.

Strongman cuts dreadlocks

Meanwhile, Strongman recently cut his trademark dreadlock hairstyle and went for a ginger look.

Strongman debuted his new look in his latest photo on social media as he shared details of his upcoming songs.

The photo has stirred massive reactions from the rapper's followers who have been wowed by the new look.

Source: Yen