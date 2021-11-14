Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her kids are a delight to watch and she loves to share family moments on social media

The movie star recently shared a video of the moment she and her babies sang a Yoruba song written in paper

Mercy's first child, Purity surprisingly did well while her son, Henry struggled through the song as his mum helped

Popular Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson are her beautiful kids are always a joy to watch anytime she shares videos.

The actress decided to bless fans with yet another clip of the moment she and her kids decided to sing a Yoruba song written on a piece of paper.

Mercy Johnson and kids sing Yoruba song Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Struggling but confident

The actress' first child, Purity surprised many as she breezed through the song better than you would expect an Igbo child to.

Mercy went next and she did a good job as well while her only son, Henry struglled real hard and his mu had to help him.

"Did we try small? Yoruba lessons today oooo @toluwanisings ,we are recreating your song cus TGIF. Na play we dey play this weekend. @theokojiekids."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians reacts

toyin_abraham:

"Mercy, purity better pass you."

naomi.paul.902:

"I love ur parenting skills ma,, keep it up ."

barbielabby:

"The boy said IMO, no be only IMO na Telegram."

joyous_joy11:

"Make una add clapping of hands join. You go enjoy the song from another realm trust me."

_coded.issues:

"Too sweet."

__z.e.r.a.h__:

"Beautiful family."

