Global site navigation

Too Sweet: Nigerians Gush Over Mercy Johnson and Her Kids As They Struggle to Sing Yoruba Song
Celebrities

Too Sweet: Nigerians Gush Over Mercy Johnson and Her Kids As They Struggle to Sing Yoruba Song

by  Yen.com.gh Jeffrey Mensah
  • Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her kids are a delight to watch and she loves to share family moments on social media
  • The movie star recently shared a video of the moment she and her babies sang a Yoruba song written in paper
  • Mercy's first child, Purity surprisingly did well while her son, Henry struggled through the song as his mum helped

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson are her beautiful kids are always a joy to watch anytime she shares videos.

The actress decided to bless fans with yet another clip of the moment she and her kids decided to sing a Yoruba song written on a piece of paper.

Mercy Johnson and kids
Mercy Johnson and kids sing Yoruba song Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie
Source: UGC

Struggling but confident

The actress' first child, Purity surprised many as she breezed through the song better than you would expect an Igbo child to.

Read also

Don't spray perfume on your body: Preacher warns Christians in video, Nigerians disagree

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mercy went next and she did a good job as well while her only son, Henry struglled real hard and his mu had to help him.

"Did we try small? Yoruba lessons today oooo @toluwanisings ,we are recreating your song cus TGIF. Na play we dey play this weekend. @theokojiekids."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians reacts

toyin_abraham:

"Mercy, purity better pass you."

naomi.paul.902:

"I love ur parenting skills ma,, keep it up ."

barbielabby:

"The boy said IMO, no be only IMO na Telegram."

joyous_joy11:

"Make una add clapping of hands join. You go enjoy the song from another realm trust me."

_coded.issues:

"Too sweet."

__z.e.r.a.h__:

"Beautiful family."

Mercy Johnson tells fans to think well before having kids

Actress Mercy Johnson took to her Instagram page to advise people to think well before having children.

Read also

Funny video captures kid walking like grandma, he copies the steps after living with her for 3 days

The mother of four shared the impact of being a career woman with children with her followers.

The actress revealed that she just got back from work and was tired. However, she still had to tend to her kids before she could go to bed.

Talking to her fans, the mother of four stated that people who decide to have kids will shout, they will lose their voice including their sleep sometimes.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Source: Yen

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel