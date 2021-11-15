Nana Aba and friends gang up on man who 'insulted' them on social media

A video showing a young journalist being sabotaged during an audition for a show has popped up

Senior journlaists Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere were on the panel

The trio accused the young man of spewing lies about them and other notable personalities in the country

A trending video showing Senior journalists Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere confronting a man on live TV has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a young man believed to be a blogger, was asked to present a political show.

Before he could gather his thoughts to set the ball rolling, Bridget Otoo interjected and it led to a barrage of attacks from the other judges.

Nana Aba Anamoah singled out a tweet reportedly taken from the young man's Twitter handle and read it for all to hear.

The tweet was about Serwaa Amihere which had the young man claiming he knew what she was up to in the country.

In his defense, the young man said his life on social media was not the same as his real life and that it was only an 'agenda' he was setting.

He added that he was known for speaking facts and more often than not, wrote what he believed to be nothing but the truth.

This response did not sit well with Nana Aba Anamoah and her team of judges as they kept bombarding the young man with accusation after accusation.

At a point, the young man could not speak up and was dared to say the things he wrote on social media to the faces of the people he was writing about.

Nana Aba Anamoah, at a point, pointed out grammatical errors in the young man's writing and said he could not spell simple words but was still hiding behind social media to troll others.

