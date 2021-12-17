A new video showing Amerado and Delay getting all cozy around each other has landed online

The duo was seen attending an event and were all over each other whispering into each other's ears

It has been speculated that the two public figures are dating and this has sparked massive debate on social media

A new lovey-dovey video showing award-winning media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay and musician Amerado has heightened their dating rumors.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay and Amerado were part of guests attending a night event.

Delay was first to get to the venue among the two and made herself comfortable on a seat. Shortly after, Amerado made his entrance at the event and went straight to see Delay.

The duo was seen smiling and as they sat by each other with the paparazzi and bloggers flooding them for pictures and videos.

All of a sudden, the duo got too close and started whispering into each other's ears as they giggled in the presence of the people gathered.

Delay pulled out a bit and Amerado leaned in and planted a number of what looked like kisses on her shoulder in the presence of the people.

Following his rather romantic move, Amerado got up to leave and it could be seen that Delay was kind of blushing over the singer's impromptu act.

One person could be heard saying that Delay was blushing and it got the pretty TV show host laughing hard.

Fans react to the video

Many fans and followers of the two Ghanaian celebs took to the comment section to react to the video.

hisroyalbespokeness noted it was just a prank:

"He said let's continue fooling them it's working"

official_dacoster also wrote:

"Delay is a married woman oo but see they way she play with Ghanaians )p3 boy na asem k3k3 I know Delay!"

alby_hay said she was glad:

"Am happy for her awwwv"

delvalia6 had this to say:

"But honestly they look too sweet together. Mama delay is doing like an Shs girl in love and Amerado too looks romantic ooooo. The way am happy ern"

There were many comments that showed fans were happy to see the duo having the time of their lives together.

