Cecilia Marfo has spoken for the first time following her viral video singing a gospel song

The award-winning singer said she did not expect her video to receive such mileage

Cecilia Marfo has been on the lips of many following a trend in her honour titled 'What Shawa Say'

Ghanaian gospel singer Cecilia Marfo has said that she is at a loss for words following the reach she received for her rendition now popularly known as "What Shawa Say'.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cecilia Marfo, who was granting an interview on Adom TV when she reacted to the trend.

According to her, she did not expect the video to trend owing to the fact that she has appeared in several videos singing.

Cecilia Marfo. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

She said the trend was God's way of getting her into the limelight again following her zeal to do the things of God.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Afunu Mu Ba hitmaker said she was very happy that she was in many discussions online and channelled all her thanks to God for making it happen.

She said everyone was playing the song or dancing to it and it made her quite happy that she has been able to touch lives albeit with the wrong lyrics of a gospel song.

Praise Marfo: Meet The Beautiful 1st Daughter of Cecilia Marfo Who is an Organist

Award-winning Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo has flaunted her first child and daughter who doubles as a singer and organist for the mum.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Cecilia Marfo introduced her daughter as Praise.

She was seen wearing a white dress and complemented the outfit with a white headscarf.

The young lady was standing behind the organ and managed to smile coyishly as the mother introduced her to the other panellists.

Cecilia Marfo corrects her mistake; sings the correct lyrics of "What Shawa Say" song

Popular local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo who has popped up in the trends online for many days, has finally shut her critics up by singing correct lyrics.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cecilia Marfo who was on a show on TV was made to perform her rendition of a popular gospel song which has come to be titled "What Shawa Say".

Source: Yen.com.gh