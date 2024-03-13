Damien Agyemang, the son of renowned actress Jackie Appiah, got many ladies drooling over his handsomeness and well-defined muscles

He displayed his incredible fashion sense by rocking green bell-bottom trousers, a white short-sleeved shirt, and black slippers

Actor Kalybos and many of his followers complimented his look in the comments

Damien Agyemang, the only child of seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, got many people admiring how handsome he looks as he shared new pictures on his social media page.

Jackie Appiah and her son Damien Agyemang in photos. Image Credit: @jackieappiah and @damien.stp

Jackie Appiah's son flaunts outstanding fashion style

The young man, who is known for flaunting his incredible fashion style, was seen wearing a pair of green bell-bottom trousers. He paired the trousers with a short-sleeved white t-shirt.

To style his look, Damien wore star-studded earrings that sparkled and luxury Van Cleef bracelets. He also wore stylish spectacles with orange lenses to add a significant touch to his look.

To complete his look, Damien kept it simple by wearing a black pair of leather slippers.

The memorable pictures he shared on his Instagram page were taken inside the plush mansion of his mother, Jackie Appiah.

Below is a carousel post of Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang.

Reactions as Damien Agyemang looks stylish in photos

Many people admired how handsome and classy Damien Agyemang looked in the photos. Below are some of the lovely reactions from his fans, including renowned Ghanaian actor Kalybos:

sylviabenjamin588 said:

You look amazing

kalybos1 said:

Fresh out of

zaiida_x said:

He never misses.

_madeinghana_ said:

My g!!

herh.kelvin said:

Ate, left no crumbs❤️❤️

