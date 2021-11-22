Fella Makafui has joined Cecilia Marfo's 'Washawasay' music challenge

She leads a team of three others to sing, and make funny dance moves as done in the challenge

Many people have laughed so hard at Fella's performance in the video

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has cracked ribs with a funny video of her mimicking Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Washawasay’ music challenge.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen leading her team of three others to do the drama and dance as the challenge goes.

Two of the team members appeared startled when she gestured with her hand for them to go back and dance.

A collage of Fella Makafui and her team during the challenge. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fella then joined the three in a beautiful choreography making heartwarming moves.

Reaction

The video has got many people admiring Medikal’s wife and praising her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

am_gorgeous11: “Is flora’s seriousness for me.”

janeswithz: “Be patient to your followers. we love you!.”

iammissydebbie: “I like ur dress queen.”

blayonabel: “Nice.”

love_of_style_2: “You errrrrhn.”

asare.ber: “I love you die mama.”

w.cyril_: “This is just awesome.”

success_ug1: “I love you okay.”

