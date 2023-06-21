The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Sarkodie has opened up about her childhood, family and career

In an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show, the hardworking lady spoke about living with her extended family

Tracy Sarkcess revealed that she used to watch Nana Aba on TV, and she considers herself an introvert who would have challenges being on TV every day

The chief executive officer of Brave Connect GH, Tracy Owusu Addo, has shared some private information about herself on live television.

The style icon and mother of two lovely children had an insightful conversation with TV3's Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

Tracy Sarkcess’s real name

The talented businesswoman popularly called Tracy Sarkcess's real name is Tracy Ankrah. She is now called Tracy Owusu Addo after marrying Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Tracy Sarkcess talks about her ethnicity

Tracy's father is a Ga, and her mother is a Ga-Dangbe. That makes her a full Ga woman.

Tracy talks about her childhood

She was born and bred in Tema until she was 13 when she moved to Germany, to live with her mother. Tracy later left her mum to study at Nottingham University in the United Kingdom.

Tracy Sarkcess is multilingual

Tracy speaks Germany, English, and Ga fluently.

Tracy Sarkcess talks about growing up without her parents

Tracy’s mother left Ghana when she was three, and her father left when she was five. All her life, she grew up with her aunties and moved to live with her grandmother before moving to join her mum in Germany.

One of her fondest memory of her mother was when her mother threw her a big 6th birthday and bought her a Barbie doll in Ghana.

Tracy Sarkcess shares details about her extended family

Tracy Sarkcess's mother has five sisters and a brother who made her stay in Ghana enjoyable before she relocated to Germany.

Tracy Sarkcess delves into living as a couple with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

Tracy and Sarkodie moved in as a family when she relocated to Ghana during her maternity leave when she was pregnant with Titi. She added that they stayed together for six months before she finally settled in Ghana. Tracy Sarkcess revealed they usually go on dates once a week aside from their busy schedules.

Tracy Sarkcess talk about her work experience

The intelligent wife of the BET rapper worked in a media relations company in Germany. She was also into e-commerce and real estate, renting their properties through Airbnb, when she was a nursing mother in Ghana.

She is the CEO of Brave, a content creation organisation that has a corporate social responsibility project called the Brave Project. This non-government agency provides clean water and quality education as part of the United Nations Sustainability Developmental Goals.

Tracy Sarkcess discloses why she started a media company in Ghana

The gorgeous wife of a Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie started Brave to use her platform to empower and give back to society. Brave is also a social enterprise that funds itself by selling sanitary pads in various private and public universities by working closely with Women's Commission representatives.

Tracy reveals the source of her project funding

Tracy Sarkcess is currently supporting most of her products with her own money. She disclosed that she aims to create a sustainable business in five to 10 years.

Tracy Talks about motherhood and parenting

According to Tracy, it’s not easy being pregnant. She also disclosed that her first child, Adalyn Owusu Addo, popularly called TiTi, is creative and sometimes styles herself. She added that her second child, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, named after the rapper's father, is a music lover, who dances to his father’s tunes.

Watch the video below:

