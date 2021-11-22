Medikal and Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong, is only one year old but she seems to have an awareness about money.

In a new video of Island, the little has been spotted snatching money from the hand of Shatta Wale as they 'hanged' out.

Shatta Wale recently visited Medikal and Fella at their new home which they built in the name of their daughter.

While in the house, Shatta Wale played with Island. The musician was seen showing a bunch of GHC200 notes to Island.

After going around for a while, Island turned to where Shatta Wale was and quickly snatched one of the notes from his hand.

Island's antics got her mom and dad who were off the camera to burst into laughter.

Watch the video as shared by Sweet Maame Adwoa on Instagram:

