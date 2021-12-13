Many Ghanaian models have been flooding social media especially Instagram with their beautiful photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well, Aba Gyan, who is a Fante has joined a growing list of beautiful Ghanaian models who have been causing confusion on social media.

Aba Gyan, who is known on Instagram as Fantenyi meaning she is a Fante doesn't have many followers.

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Instagram/Fantenyi)

Source: Instagram

Despite having small followers, she has been wowing many with her gorgeous photos and beauty.

Here are the 7 most beautiful photos of Aba Gyan that have been attracting reactions.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Check her out here:

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Fantenyi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

2. Natural beauty:

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Fantenyi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

3. Posing for camera:

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Fantenyi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

4. Looking gorgeous:

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Fantenyi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

5. On point:

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Fantenyi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

6. African beauty:

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Fantenyi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

7. Blue is the colour:

Aba Gyan: 7 stunning photos of the model who is a Fante (Photo credit: Fantenyi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Hajia4reall: Video of Singer Swimming in Scanty Cloths Causes Massive Traffic Online

Ghanaian socialite turned musician, Mona Faiz Montrage widely known as Hajia 4real has caused another tongue-wagging moment online as she shares photos of her swimming and twerking in the pool.

The Fine Girl singer undoubtedly has one of the most voluptuous physiques in Ghana's entertainment scene not forgetting the flawless and heart-melting beauty she exudes. She knows how to capitalize on that to boost her craft.

Hajia 4real has turned attention to her Instagram page with her new raunchy post of herself in the swimming pool.

In a post made by the singer on her Instagram as sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia is seen feeling herself in the pool as she slowly turns her back to the camera and shakes her heavily endowed 'bum-bum'.

Tik Tok star Jackline Mensah goes chilling; drops beachside photos from Zanzibar

Young and pretty Ghanaian Tik Tok star and brand influencer, Jackline Mensah, has caused traffic on her Instagram page with her stunning beach photos.

In a new photo dump she shared on Instagram and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Jacline Mensah was seen spending some time in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Jackline Mensah was spotted wearing a colourful bikini and complimented it with a white knitted see-through covering.

The popular TikToker was seen wearing a huge red hat as she basked in the sunlight at the shores of the beautiful and bright Zanzibar beach.

Source: Yen.com.gh