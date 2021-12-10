Nana Ama Strong and her daughter Simona have always owned their fashion and rocked it effortlessly

The mother and daughter are noted for slaying any look and do so without have to put in much work

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 photos of the mother and daughter rocking amazing outfits

Nana Ama Strong and her ever-adorable daughter, Simona Osei Strong have proven time without number that they know what it means to step out in grand style.

In many photos and videos that the duo has featured in, they end up becoming the topic for discussion due to their impeccable fashion sense.

The duo is related to award-winning rapper, Strongman Burner known in real life as Vincent Kwaku Osei who himself is a 'drip lord' when it comes to making fashion statements.

Many photos of Nana Ama Strong and Simona are full of fashion goals and lessons for those who are looking for style advice.

It is even common knowledge that Simona is sometimes touted as the most fashionable celebrity kid in the country due to the fact that all her photos speak 'class'.

Today, YEN.com.gh takes you on a journey into the lives of Nana Ama Strong and Simona OSei and how they rock every single look of theirs.

1. You cannot have more swag than these two right here! Check them out.

2. Twinning their pose here

3. You get swag like this? You lie bad!

4. Red is bae

5. Dripping in their beautiful African print

6. Looking all dapper here

7. This is just beautiful

8. When they posed with 'zaddy'

9. Blue is the colour!

10. Black is beautiful

