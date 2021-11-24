Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has stunned her fans with yet another video dancing Adowa while in Paris.

She was greeted by some cultural dancers at the forecourt of the hotel where an officer opened the door for her.

As she was met with the cultural dancers, Jackie's face lit with smiles and she was forced to join them in dancing.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and scenes from France. Photo credit: @jackieappiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some officials around took their phones and were seen moving to take shots of Jackie.

She was in the company of her colleagues Kalsoume Sinare, Nana Yeboah, and Samuel Degraft.

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions with many admiring Jackie.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

luchydonalds: “Awwwww beautiful.”

__jillian_kell.__: “So cute.”

newchristableekeh_lovers: “International Jackie.”

khonsty_49: “we are purely queens and kings heeerh see culture.”

leoinusah: “Woaawe Beautiful only God Grace take you that far.”

yettyham: “Beautiful chai I respect them oo..inside this cold weather..the live is real.”

s.capone_09: “Is the dance for me ....so bright and beautiful.”

yawstyle: “Whooshhh.”

asansirichard9393: “Lovely.”

kingogyii: “Ghana .”

aziadogbe: “So beautiful.”

crystal_hair_palace_: “Wow.”

alicia_haven_vogue_clothing: “Love you Jackie.”

Jackie wears slippers and socks to France

Meanwhile, Jackie was in the news recently when she stunned fans with a photo wearing an ordinary slipper and a pair of socks to France.

That way of dressing is usually linked to 'boys boys' but Jackie decided to put her heels and sneakers aside.

Surprising fans at Dubai restaurant

The actress was recently in Dubai, where she awed some of her fans.

She trended in the news following her warm interaction with the fans at a restaurant in Dubai.

Jackie had gone to the restaurant to eat when two of the waitresses approached to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

They were amazed when they finally got to know that it was their screen idol.

Jackie falls during competition

Still on Jackie Appiah, the actress has fallen down in a competition.

She fell flat on the ground during a musical chair competition in a new video published by YEN.com.gh.

The actress displayed her playful side when she competed with another lady.

The organisers of the show helped her up and declared her the winner because the other lady cheated.

