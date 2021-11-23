Actress Jackie Appiah has put her heels aside to rock an ordinary slipper while travelling abroad

Jackie wore a pair of socks to cover her feet for her trip

Many people have admired the fashion diva and praised her uniqueness

Adorable Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has stunned fans with a photo wearing slippers with a pair of socks as she traveled to France.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jackie wore a pair of Adidas slippers with a pair of socks.

Her dressing must surprise many people as it is known as one for ‘boys boys’.

A collage of Jackie Appiah. Photo credit: @jackieappiah/Instagram

Jackie announced with the photo that she was traveling to Dubai and then to Germany.

Reaction

The actress’ sense of fashion has impressed many people and they have reacted.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

samueldegraftyeboah: "My expensive artiste."

brefolove: "God has blessed u."

jennison_koch0826: "Love love this dress."

hood_chesse11: "Big Boss."

ovicjojo: "My mentor."

courageallen: "Save journey my sweetheart but when are you coming back.

mrboakye_gh: "awesome"

Surprising fans at Dubai restaurant

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah was recently in Dubai, where awed some of her fans.

She trended in the news following her warm interaction with the fans at a restaurant in Dubai.

Jackie had gone to the restaurant to eat when two of the waitresses approached to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

They were amazed when they finally got to know that it was their screen idol.

Jackie falls during competition

Still on Jackie Appiah, the actress has fallen down in a competition.

She fell flat on the ground during a musical chair competition in a new video published by YEN.com.gh.

The actress displayed her playful side when she competed with another lady.

The organisers of the show helped her up and declared her the winner becasue the other lady cheated.

