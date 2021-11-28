Popular actress Nadia Buari has uploaded new photos on her socials

She was photographed in a stunning white dress as she posed on a staircase

The sensational snaps have got her fans sharing their views underneath her post

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has uploaded exciting Instagram photos flexing her unblemished and ageless beauty in a white dress.

The screen goddess recently marked her 39th birthday and blessed the timelines of her fans and followers with traffic-stopping snaps.

On Sunday, November 28, she released new exciting frames donning a white dress and designer shades.

Breathtaking: Nadia Buari Drops Jaws as She Flaunts Her Fine Legs and Beauty in No-Makeup Photos Photo credit: Nadia Buari

Nadia Buri delivered different poses with the same background as seen in the frames on her socials. She posted the photos in no-makeup while confidently flexing her spotless skin.

She captioned the photos as: ''Just cos it’s a beautiful day.''

At the time of this publication, her post had gathered over 20,000 reactions and tons of comments.

Here are some compliments from Ghanaian celebrities and Nadia Buari's fans.

Actress Lydia Forson wrote:

''Omg, this is breathtaking .''

John204147 indicated:

''The ever beautiful Nadia ❤️ Lifetime crush.''

Seniorvasco_official said:

''Beautiful .''

Meanwhile, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, the wife of actor and politician, John Dumelo, has delivered endearing and encouraging words to mark actress Nadia Buari's birthday.

In an Instagram post, Gifty established her love for the actress, describing her as a friend, confidant, and sister.

''Happiest birthday to my best friend, confidant, and sister.

''Here’s to another year of laughing at our own jokes and keeping each other sane! I raise a toast to you and your life. Love you, babe, ,'' she said.

Source: Yen