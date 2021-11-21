Gifty Mawunya Nkornu shared endearing and encouraging words to celebrate Nadia Buari's birthday

She established their sisterhood, describing the actress as her friend, confidant, and sister

Gifty also uploaded a video of Nadia Buari having a good time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, the wife of actor and politician, John Dumelo, has delivered endearing and encouraging words to mark actress Nadia Buari's birthday.

In an Instagram post, Gifty established her love for the actress, describing her as a friend, confidant, and sister.

''Happiest birthday to my best friend, confidant, and sister.

John Dumelo's Wife Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Nadia Buari; Shares Photos with Actress Photo credit: Gifty Mawunya Nkornu

Source: Instagram

''Here’s to another year of laughing at our own jokes and keeping each other sane! I raise a toast to you and your life. Love you, babe, ,'' she said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In another post, Gifty shared a video of Nadia Buari having a good time, as she wished her happy birthday.

''Happiest birthday, boo @iamnadiabuari,'' she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari recently uploaded a video on her Instagram account, where she is seen having a casual hangout with Gifty Mawunya and two other female friends.

In the clip, the actress shows off her beauty while Gifty went with a rather edgy look. Their friends took turns to show off as well.

Nadia Buari wore a white and green outfit, dark shades, and enhanced her looks with a gold watch. Gifty, on the other hand, rocked a pink dress, gold necklace and covered her face with dark shades.

Source: Yen Newspaper