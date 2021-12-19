Nadia Buari and her sisters' night out has not been witnessed by many on social media

She has released visuals of their recent outing as they stepped out in style to have fun

The visuals have got fans talking, with many sharing views about their beauty and sartorial selection

Actress Nadia Buari's sisters turned up the heat during their night out as they put on a wild display while dancing to Make It Rain by Fat Joe.

The Ghanaian movie A-lister, 39, posted Instagram visuals posing with her sisters, Samera and Sydi Buari.

Nadia Buari captioned the photos and video as: '''My babies ❤️ Sydi, @samera_buari.''

The trio modelled casual but colourful outfits for the occasion, with Nadia Buari donning jeans trousers and a white shirt with black designs.

They paired their sophisticated yet sassy ensembles with modern garments on their feet.

Nadia Buari and her sisters accessorised their looks with black hair extensions as they took time off to explore and have fun.

In the video, Samera and Sydi Buari put on a display while dancing to Make It Rain by Fat Joe.

Slide to watch the video:

The photos and video have garnered the reactions of many.

Reactions

Sosa_pot said:

''You're so beautiful .''

Mezobernard commented:

''Beautiful .''

Maame Lee said:

''Natural Beauties. You look good.''

