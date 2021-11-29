Nana Akua Addo Shut Down AMAA Awards 2021 Red-carpet in Nigeria

Nana Akua stormed the red carpet of AMAA Awards 2021 with style excellence

The 2021 AMAA Awards was hosted in Ikeja on Sunday, November 28, 2021

The Ghanaian fashion influencer turned heads with her flawless pink dress

Ghana biggest style influencer and actress, Nana Akua Addo, was present at the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards and as usual, she did not disappoint as she stormed its red carpet in full fashion force and style excellence.

Held in Ikeja, the AMAA Awards on Sunday, November 2021. The award ceremony is known for its certification and celebration of the African Movie Industry.

The AMAA night witnessed many top names in the movie industry clutching highly-desired categories.

Nana Akua Addo.

The award also puts mega spotlights and on its red carpet which generates a lot of style buzz and gives the red carpet a seemingly MET-GALA experience. This makes the award an anticipated night for fashion enthusiasts and observers across the continent.

Nana Akua Addo is no new face to the AMAA Awards, especially on its red carpet. She has been adjudged three times in the past as the best adjudged female celebrity at the AMA nailed it to perfection.

At this year's AMAAawards, the style impresario nailed her red carpet look rocking a full-length ball gown with numerous overlays like floral petals.

Her pink dress was scored with a chic hairstyle and flawless makeup, Nailing the red carpet look as she should.

Source: Yen.com.gh