Kwaku Manu has taken to social media to flaunt his ever-adorable children for all to see

The Kumawood star was seen posing with his kids in front of the beautiful home

Kwaku Manu is noted for showing off his family on social media and celebrating them all the time

Multiple award-winning Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has warmed hearts on social media by showing off his all-grown children to the rest of the world.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Manu was seen standing in the middle of a line-up as his kids flanked him on the right and left sides.

The adorable family was seen posing inside their plush home and were all dressed beautifully.

Photos of Kwaku Manu. Source: Instagram/Kwakumanubob

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

One of the photos saw the whole family taking a particular stance and opening up their arms for all to see.

Another photo saw the 'squad' beaming with smiles as they all struck their peculiar poses while posing for the camera.

After posting the photo, Kwaku Manu captioned them with love emojis and clasped hands signifying his endless love for his children.

Fans of the Kumawood actor react to the photos

Many followers of Kwaku Manu as well as well-meaning people, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

diawuoshakor showered accolades on Kwaku Manu:

"Barima nie"

binasgh gave the entire 'squad' some hype:

"Great family"

ohemaa4514 had this to say:

"Happy family"

junior.selassie celebrated the actor:

"Respect bro beautiful family u have"

There were many comments that showed fans of the comic actor were indeed proud of him as a dad.

Maame Dokono's 5th Child Sabrina Adarkwa Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

Speaking about children, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sabrina Adarkwa, one of the children of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Sabrina, who is the fifth child and last daughter of Maame Dokono turned a year older on Saturday, November 27.

In celebration of her new age, she took to her Instagram page to show off her beauty in lovely photos.

Source: Yen.com.gh