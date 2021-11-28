Sabrina Adarkwa, one of the children of veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Sabrina who is the fifth child and last daughter of Maame Dokono turned a year older on Saturday, November 27.

In celebration of her new age, she took to her Instagram page to show off her beauty in lovely photos.

Maame Dokono's daughter, Sabrina, celebrates her birthday Photo source: @sabrinadarkwa

The photos showed Sabrina stepping in a beautiful dress and looking dazzling in it.

Sharing the photos, Sabrina thank God for her life.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEEI THANK YOU LORD FOR GIVING ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO SEE ANOTHER YEAR.I was meant to die with time proximity of 10 minutes at most, but YOU LORD SPARED MY LIFE AND NOW AM HEREMy GRATITUDE IS PROFOUNDYOUR FAVOR,GRACE AND GLORY IS MY TESTAMENT IN THIS NEW CHAPTER AND AGEHappy birthday to ME!!," she said.

