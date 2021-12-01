Actress Nadia Buari has shared new beautiful photos with her mother Caddy Buari

The photos show Nadia and Caddy twinning in dresses of the same colour

Fans have been hailing the mother after the lovely photos surfaced online

Award-winning actress Nadia Buari and her mother, Caddy Buari, have once again popped up in stunning photos.

This time Mama Buari and her daughter have been spotted twinning in outfits made in the same colour, lime green.

In the first set of photos shared on Nadia's Instagram page, the mother and daughter were seated on a couch.

Nadia Buari and her mother Caddy have warmed hearts with new hotos Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

The actress had her head resting on the left shoulder of her mother while she gave of the two-finger sign.

Apart from rocking outfits of the same colour, Nadia and Caddy rocked stylish spectacles each.

Sharing the photos, Nadia described her mother as approximately equal to her lifeline while showering love on her.

"My lifeline ~My mummy ❤️," her simple but deep caption wrote.

Later, Nadia shared another photo, a close-up shot, with their heads together. In her caption, she thanked her mother for the unconditional love she shows.

"Dear @caddybuari, Thank you for loving me unconditionally."

Reactions

Nadia's photos with her mother got many of the actress' followers hailing them. While some were impressed with their good looks, others praised them for the special bond they share.

mjtherockofjustics said:

"Wow, what a wonderful and beautiful mom and daughter and absolutely is amazing just the way you're nice pic."

maria_strawberry said:

"looking sooooooooooooo much sweet and beautiful with the hair you are wearing pleeeeeeeeeeeeease ahuofe Nadia Buari, ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iamprincess_shanty said:

"This is so dhope."

maa_u_82 said:

"Are people seeing what I am seeing? Looks like mum is prettier than daughter even at this age."

amss_.x said:

"Mother and daughter goals ."

Nadia's birthday

The photos of Nadia and her mom come days after she celebrated her birthday.

Nadia turned 39 years old on Sunday, November 21, 2021 and celebrated her new age with lovely photos.

The photos showed Nadia stepping out in style in a white dress.

