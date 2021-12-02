Afia Adutwumwaa: UTV's presenter drops no makeup photos; fans shout

Afia Adwutwumwaa has wowed fans with her latest photos on socialn media

In the photos, she flaunted her natural beauty without makeup

The photos have attracted massive reactions from her loyal fans

UTV presenter, Afia Adutwumaa, has surprised her fans on social media with natural beauty.

The renowned broadcaster has released no makeup photos of herself and fans can't stop talking about it.

Afia Adutwumaa has been always been appearing on TV wearing makeup but not this time.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Adutwumaa was seen flaunting her natural face without makeup.

She was also captured without a wig as she displated her natural hair.

She wrote, "Afia Morosa without makeup is beautiful. Lol."

dapaah.benjamin:

"Natural beauty."

queeneuglet:

"AS3M na aba Anka SDA nni koraa die33 anka make up fa wo ho b3n ?."

okyerero21:

"Looking good my sister."

benjiesackey

"Im Soo much inlove with ur tribal mark. very beautiful lady."

sethkwame9090

"WoW what a natural beauty Morosa ❤️❤️❤️ much love for you Afia."

