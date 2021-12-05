Actress Jackie Appiah has made bold fashion statements on her birthday today, December 5

The Ghanaian movie A-lister released four breathtaking photos to mark her special day

She displayed an unmatched fashion sense, radiating with beauty, class, and style in three stunning ensembles

Scores of Ghanaians, including her colleague stars, have reacted

Everyone deserves to celebrate their birthday uniquely, but actress Jackie Appiah has just set a new standard with her bold fashion statements.

The Ghanaian movie A-lister has released four stunning photos to commemorate her 38th birthday on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

She sported three classy ensembles with an extraordinary face beat for the momentous occasion.

The four garments

Jackie Appiah posed for the camera donning a flowing white dress, a green outfit with matching hair extensions, and a flower-themed pink costume. She accessorised her looks with long earrings as she flexed in different settings.

She captioned the first photo as:

''I am not just a year older but also a year better and happier. Happy birthday to me.''

In the message accompanying the second shot, she said:

''It’s another 365 days of my life to give thanks to God for He has brought me this far. Happy birthday to myself,'' she captioned the second photo.

Glowing with smiles in the third shot, the award-winning entertainer asked fans and loved ones to ''keep calm and wish me happy birthday''.

Jackie Appiah further mentioned that she wished she could express her joy louder when she uploaded the last photo.

''I wish I could scream to show how happy I am today because it’s my birthday,'' she said.

Jackie's breathtaking birthday photos have raked in thousands of reactions and compliments from Ghanaians, including fellow stars in the entertainment scene.

Reactions from stars

Actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown wrote:

''Happy birthday, beautiful J ❤️❤️❤️.''

Singer Sister Deborah said:

''Happy birthday, Jackie! May all your wishes come true ❤️.''

Movie producer Samuel Degraft Yeboah said:

''King of queens, happy birthday ❤️.''

Actress, Sellygalley commented:

''You're so beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

''Happy birthday Sis ❤️ Rob Rob Rob bless you,'' actor Prince David Osei said.

Comments from fans

Aquosuaachempong said:

''happy birthday .''

Dfw.vera commented:

''Happy birthday mama mmuah .''

Kennycanddy prayed for long life for the actress, saying:

''Many more years ahead .''

