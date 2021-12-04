Gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has marked her 43rd birthday

The Adom (Grace) singer shared breathtaking photos donning African wear and a dress with glitters

Scores of fans and followers have wished her well

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has released two breathtaking photos to commemorate her birthday on Saturday [today], December 4, 2021.

Of course! This year has been a good year for the singer, and clocking another age is just an added blessing.

In the birthday shots, the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year sported African wear and a glittering royal blue dress styled with African print.

Source: Instagram

Thankful for life

The Adom (Grace) hitmaker's frames showed her in two settings and outfits meant to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

The singer's photos are interactive as she gives fans closer views of parts of her classy outfits.

Captioning the first photo, Diana Hamilton wrote:

''Father Lord, I’m grateful for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me!''

A call to thank God

In another post, the singer said:

''What shall I render onto God for all His benefits. Happy birthday to me. Help me thank God ooooo.''

Scores of Ghanaians have showered her with congratulatory and birthday messages.

Reactions

Media personality, Stacy Amoateng said:

''Happy birthday, lady D.''

Afidee30 prayed for God to shower Diana Hamilton with blessings.

''Happy birthday dear mom may continue to shower his blessings on u and may u continue to sing like the angels in heaven.''

e.okantey2 commented:

''Happy birthday mom God bless you.''

m5tee said:

''Happy birthday, dearest! Awurade nhyira nkoaa .''

um_semenhyia commented:

''Happy birthday more blessings more money more happiness.''

Source: Yen.com.gh