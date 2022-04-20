Music star Kcee was among male colleagues who showed up to celebrate with actress Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

An adorable video captured the moment Kcee rained cash on the newlywed movie star as she danced her way to the stage

Social media users equally showered more congratulatory messages on the actress while commending the support from colleagues

All roads led to Owerri on Tuesday, April 19, for Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, as they held their traditional wedding ceremony.

Limpopo music star, Kcee, was among those who took the long road trip for the actress in a bid to show love and support for her.

Singer Kcee sprays money on actress Rita Dominic. Photo: @iam_ikeonyema

In his regular flamboyant manner, the singer made sure to make money rain at the star-studded ceremony.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Kcee rose from his feet to acknowledge the new bride as she danced her way to the stage.

Even though Kcee couldn’t get close to her, the singer rained several naira notes on the actress from a massive pile of cash spotted with him.

Watch the lovely video below:

Social media users react

beautypeace1 said:

"When one is pure in spirit, heavens celebrate her! Instagram shutdown for Riitaaaaa, one favorite."

reiney_lore said:

"Omo see money. Na better wedding ohEwooo."

olaleyeayoronke said:

"So happy for her. She deserves all the happiness. "

daisydee377 said:

"I love that she has been all smiles, it’s so evident that she is happy. That smile is just beautiful."

afifi4real said:

"I say this marriage choke ooohhhh E too show oohh❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to my favourite actress."

cintyclara said:

"Congratulations to her,her new home is blessed."

Rita Dominic shows off wedding dress

Meanwhile, the much-loved Nollywood actress' traditional wedding has continued to cause a buzz on social media.

In a series of photos making the rounds online, the movie star was seen in her village in Imo state as she got set for the big day.

Another video made the rounds of Rita getting made up by her glam team as she showed off her traditional wedding outfit.

