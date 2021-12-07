Baby Lorde has stunned many on social media with her latest adorable photos

The daughter of actress Kafui Danku was spotted gearing up for the Christmas abroad

Baby Lorde is noted for sharing awesome photos of herself on her official Instagram handle

Lorde Ivana Pitcher, ever-adorable first child and daughter of actress and movie maker Kafui Danku and Kojo Pitcher is a joy to behold judging by how she has grown so beautifully.

Famed as Baby Lorde, the first daughter and child of Kafui Danku has managed to warm hearts online anytime she posts a photo or video of herself online.

In recent photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Baby Lorde was seen exuding cuteness - but this time, overloaded.

Baby Lorde was spotted wearing a designer brand known as Kenzo and was beaming with her usual smiles.

The young lady appeared to be dazzling in what looked like Christmas-themed outfits as she joyfully played.

One of the photos saw the ever-radiant and ever-excited Baby Lorde holding up two fingers in the air to signify the peace sign and smiling beautifully.

Over the years, she has picked up the pace with her social media activity and gets her fans on Instagram to praise her with every photo or video posted.

Social media users react to the photos

Many followers of Baby Lorde took to the comment section to express themselves over the photos and also showered praises on the young girl.

cocoacosuah commented:

"Beautiful babylorde"

gilliangracequaye made an obvious observation:

"Beautiful angel...all grown-up now"

riyahraine came in with the comment:

"Aren’t you just the cutest"

bettynaaadamah wrote:

"Soo pretty"

There were many such comments under Baby Lorde's post that showed that she was indeed adored by many.

