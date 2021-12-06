Island: 6 photos of Fella and Medikal's daughter looking so happy melt hearts

Island Frimpong has warmed hearts on social media with her latest photos

The daughter of power couple Medikal and Fella Makafui was beaming with smiles

Island's parents are noted for flaunting her on social media at the least opportunity

The ever-adorable Island Frimpong, daughter of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong has caused a stir online.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Island Frimpong was seen seated in front of a door in her parents' plush mansion.

The young princess was seen beaming with smiles in the different photos as she glowed in her outfit.

Photos of Island, Fella and Medikal. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Island was seen wearing a blue-black dress which had many flower designs in it and brought out her glow even more.

In one of the photos, Island Frimpong was seen showing off her beautiful smile as she played in front of one of her parents' cars.

Another photo saw the adorable daughter of power couple Medikal and Fella Makafui playing with what looked like a marble.

Followers of the young adorable girl react to the photos

The photos were posted on the official Instagram page of the celebrity kid and saw many people reacting to them.

slayis_everywhere came in with the comment:

"My beautiful Girl"

takyiemmanuella noted:

"Infectious smile"

portialamtey wrote:

"Ever green beautyful Island"

keziayayra commented:

"Beautiful little princess"

There were many comments that showed that Island Frimpong was loved and cherished by her own followers as well as followers of both her mum and dad.

