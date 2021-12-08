Tracy Osei has been seen in a video dancing and singing word for word so beautifully

Her behaviour in the video shows that she loves the song and was enjoying herself so much

Many people have admired Tracy and have reacted massively to the video

Kennedy Osei’s wife Tracy is fun-loving as seen in a new video that has popped up on the internet.

She is seen singing word for word and dancing to Joeyboy’s My Bebe song.

The smiles on Tracy’s face, as well as her body movement, show that she was really enjoying herself and the music so much.

A collage of Tracy Osei. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

It also appears that she had just gone for a new hairdo that looks so good on her.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the video and are full of praises for Tracy Osei.

Whatsupgh and Ritzy Awuah, for instance, loved Tracy’s smile:

whats_up_gh: “She's got a beautiful smile.”

ritzyawuah: “Her smile is magic.”

Others were mesmerised by her natural beauty:

o_two_official: “Cuteness.”

elishebaoseimensah: “Beautiful.”

esi_burnett: “The innocent look on her face.”

sheilawonder: “Even without makeup, oooo she is soooooo beautiful. Despite jnr you are blessed.”

sarah.asare.3388: “See beauty...this one no editing oo”

hun100fold: “WIFE OF A RICH MAN.”

gifty.debrah: “Very simple and nice lady.”

Tracy dances with husband

Earlier, the adorable young celebrity couple, Kennedy Osei Tracy got fans talking with a video of them dancing heartily.

Tracy stood in front of her husband with her back facing him as they grind together happily.

She would dance in a way that her backside touches her husband. Tracy then turns to look her husband in the eyes and then they laugh together.

From their demeanour, it was clear they were enjoying themselves as Kennedy kept putting in more energy and singing along.

Fella Makafui's daughter starts swimming lessons at age 1

In other news, Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, has started her swimming lessons at age 1.

In a video published by YEN.com.gh, Island was seen boldly enjoying the water without any fear in the company of her mother.

Island is full of laughter as the exercise goes on, and she is seen happily slapping the water’s surface with her hand.

Source: Yen.com.gh