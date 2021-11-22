Kennedy and wife Tracy Osei took over an event with their beautiful dance moves

Husband and wife got everyone looking at them as they enjoyed themselves

Many people have admired the young couple and praised them

Adorable young celebrity couple, Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy have got fans talking with a new video of them dancing heartily.

Tracy stood in front of her husband with her back facing him as they grind together happily.

She would dance in a way that her backside touches her husband. Tracy then turns to look her husband in the eyes and then they laugh together.

A collage of Tracy and Kennedy doing their own thing. Photo credit: @kency_2020/Instagram

Source: Instagram

From their demeanour, it was clear they were enjoying themselves as Kennedy kept putting in more energy and singing along.

Reaction

The video has got many people admiring and praising the couple.

See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nyarkoje: “See how I’m smiling to myself chai love sweet ooo.”

antwi.portia.754: “Keeeeeeeency.”

nanaakuanyarkorichel: “Forever Kency.....lovely.”

agatha.frimpong.520: “You do all.”

francoisnana17: “I just love the Love.”

eli_taliagh: “Beautiful.”

estheraarthur6: “Great Vibes.”

thenorabrempong_official: “So adorable.”

mosmithoffical: “Luv sweet oooo.”

joycelyn536: “Beautiful dance moves.”

manydeborah: “Lovely.”

prettynessae: “My favorite couple.”

akosua5662: “So sweet.”

aborkugyaroseline44: “Eiiii.”

bitter_truth202: “Bumper to bumper.”

Couple's twin daughters celebrate 1st birthday

Tracy Osei called herself a happy mother when her twin daughters celebrated their first birthdays.

The twins, Kayla and Kaylee a.k.a. Adom and Nhyira, turned one year old on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Sharing the photos, the proud mother expressed her joy at the new age of her daughters. She revealed that the girls had brought so much joy to them and was grateful to God.

Jackie Appiah falls during competition

Meanwhile, in other news popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has fallen flat on the ground during a musical chair competition in a new video published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

The actress displayed her playful side when she competed with another lady.

As it is done, they danced around the single chair with music being played in the background.

With so much alertness, the two ladies stumbled over each other in a bid to be the first to sit when the music stops.

In the end, Jackie was very close to the chair and tried to sit only for her competitor to pull the chair for herself.

As a result, Jackie fell on the ground in her white attire and was only helped up by the organisers of the show.

Those around rushed to take photos and videos of her and are seen in the video pointing to her as the winner.

Source: Yen.com.gh