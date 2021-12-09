Actress Juliet Ibrahim causes stir on IG as she drops 10 'no makeup' photos

Juliet Ibrahim has wowed social media with some beautiful natural photos

The actress was seen without makeup as she enjoyed the bliss of the African sunlight

Juliet Ibrahim is noted for sharing jaw-dropping photos and videos of herself online

Pretty actress Juliet Ibrahim has caused a stir online with her natural beauty after she dropped many photos online without having any makeup on.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Juliet Ibrahim was seen basking in the ever-radiant African sun as she beamed with smiles.

The actress was seen wearing a black shirt as she enjoyed some alone time on the roof of a high-rise building which looked like a foreign country.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim. Source: Instagram/julietibrahim

She was seen beaming with her usual smiles but what caught the eyes of many of her fans was the fact that she flaunted her face without makeup.

After posting the photos, Juliet Ibrahim captioned them:

"Self-worth is Self-Love. Take out time and Love yourself today. When last did you make love to your SELF? #sunkissed #nofilters #atoasttolife #juiceoftheday."

Fans of the ever-beautiful actress react

Many fans and followers of Juliet Ibrahim took to the comment section to share their opinions over the photos.

realchidichijioke came in with the comment:

"Beautifully made"

jeafi_graphics also wrote:

"Fresh as always"

queenfola_aba wrote:

"Lovely sis"

leozipromoter made a stunning revelation with his comment:

"That my beautiful wifey"

king_odia wrote:

"I only saw LOVE, nothing but LOVE!"

bere_original commented:

"Mammy JUJU"

camara.absica:

"Gorgeous and always on point"

