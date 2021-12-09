Meyam kraa ahye me - Yaw Tog speaks after checking WASSCE results

Yaw Tog has indicated that his WASSCE results would end up giving him sleepless nights

The rapper indicated that he had just checked his results and could not believe his eyes

The West Africa Examination Council released the results of the 2021 WASSCE some days ago

Ghanaian rapper Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog, has hinted that his results slip from the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination is not what he expected.

The Sore Remix hitmaker took to his official Twitter page to indicate that his results were quite 'deadly'.

Yaw Tog made a tweet to show he was in trouble and was going to receive massive backlash over his performance.

He wrote:

"Mewu"; to wit, he was in serious trouble and could be considered as good as dead.

The young musician made another tweet which read:

"I JUST CHECKED MY RESULTS NA MEYAM KORAA AHYE ME."

Rapper Yaw Tog Reacts After 2021 WASSCE Results Get Released

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Yaw TOG earlier spoke about the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams (WASSCE 2021).

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released provisional results for the 2021 WASSCE on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, WAEC disclosed that the results of 194 schools have been withheld and are under scrutiny.

Fresh graduate: Video drops as Yaw Tog completes SHS after writing last WASSCE paper

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the award-winning Ghanaian musician had successfully completed Opoku Ware Senior High School after writing his last WASSCE paper.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaw Tog was seen hugging fellow young singer Malcom Nuna.

Some of the mates of the Sore hitmaker were heard congratulating him over his successful completion of senior high school.

