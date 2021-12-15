Hajia Bintu has left her fans on cloud nine with her latest photos she posted online

She was seen posing inside a plush living room while wearing a sleeveless dress

Hajia Bintu is noted for dazzling her fans on social media with jaw-dropping photos and videos

Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok and Instagram star, Naomi Asiamah famed as Hajia Bintu, has left her fans mesmerized with her latest photos shared online.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hajia Bintu was seen standing in front of a mirror piece as she posed for the camera.

The socialite was standing inside what looked like a plush apartment and wore a pink sleeveless dress.

She struck different poses for the camera which saw her flaunting her beauty from many angles.

After posting the photos, Haji Bintu captioned them:

"Don't let people pull you into their storms. Pull them into your peace."

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photos.

destcube2018 indicated:

"my crush has spoken"

ama__shayla fearlessly commented:

"Binju with the big ynash"

ismah_gonzalez had this to say:

"Hey bintu hajia ...follow me"

tonyathomas995 commented:

"Beautiful woman sexy body love baby"

i_ambiglord123 was speaking into the future:

"Ahh my future wife i love so much..."

oboy_stylpee wrote:

"Looking cute"

junzy_jay extended an invitation to Hajia Bintu:

Come to Nigeria and enjoy yourself. Nigeria Boys GO Ball you kpa"

