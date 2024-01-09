Afua Asantewaa Aduonum recently revealed that Ghanaian musician Kumi Eugene was her crush

She stated that if Guinness World Records fails to award her the title of the longest sing-a-thon, Ghanaians should blame him because he distracted her with his presence

The video sparked debate on social media as many shared diverse opinions

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian broadcaster who is hoping to be confirmed as the record breaker of the Guinness World Record's longest sing-a-thon has said that Ghanaians should blame Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene if she gets disqualified.

Afua Asantewaa and Kuami Eugene in photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon and @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa speaks about her crush on Kuami Eugene

In a recent interview, Afua Asantewaa revealed that she has a crush on Kuami Eugene, adding that his presence at her recently held sing-a-thon distracted her.

Mrs Aduonum revealed that the moment she saw the Angela crooner, she forgot the lyrics for Sista Afia's ‘Asuoden’, a song on which he was featured.

"If the Guinness World Record does not give me the record, blame Kwami Eugene. My husband (Kofi Aduonum) is aware I have a crush on him so when he (Kuami Eugene) got there, I said he should not have been there."

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon in 2023. It took place at the Akwaaba Village in Accra on December 24, 2023, and was scheduled to end on December 27, 2023. However, it ended on the morning of December 29, 2023.

Sunil Waghmare broke the first attempt in 2012 and is currently the holder of the title when he sang for 105 hours.

Video of Afua Asantewaa speaking about her admiration for Kuami Eugene.

Ghanaians react to a video of Afua Asantewaa talking about her love for Kuami Eugene

The video sparked debate on social media. While some were unhappy that Afua Asantewaa who is married was crushing on someone else, others also opined that there was nothing wrong with it.

qhwecyemrys said:

Kuami wo kcc hc kc y33 de3n???

_iana_bk said:

She’s married, and Kuami Eugene is her crush so what? Looks like you see the negative side of everything someone says or does.

krissy_360 said:

Ghana fooo ne gyimii, what's really wrong for her to say kwame is her crush,,, Ghana de3 gyimii saaa, she is married and so what

iamevansbentil said:

Suame and traffic ehh. I was called that my sister was in labour. Before I got there, the baby was already in Primary three

aboagyeharry said:

But wait oo what is the meaning of crushing. Before you people start fighting here.

wisdomkumatey said:

Married woman saying this, is it not disrespectful to the husband

Lovely videos as Afua Asantewaa and her hubby support Faila at her cook-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum got Chef Faila emotional when they showed up to her Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for the longest cook-a-thon.

In several videos that have surfaced online, the couple were given a presidential welcome amidst loud cheers from supporters.

The video has melted the hearts of Ghanaians as they applauded Mr and Mrs Aduonum for surprising Chef Faila and supporting her with their presence.

