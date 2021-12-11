Actress Nadia Buari has released adorable videos of herself and her younger brother to mark his birthday

Jameel Buari is commemorating his new age today, December 11, and the actress has expressed her love for him

The pair gave fans a glimpse of their relationship in three videos, which show them having brain games

Ghanaian award-winning actress, Nadia Buari, has released mind-stimulating videos playing with her younger brother Jameel Buari as the latter marks his birthday.

Jameel has clocked a new age today, December 11, and Nadia Buari shared the videos to commemorate the milestone.

The pair are seen in the videos having brain games as Nadia Buari posed statements to ascertain answers from Jameel.

In two of the clips, Jameel answered riddles from Nadia Buari correctly while they had one of the best times of their lives.

The celebrity actress posted the Instagram videos with a very interesting caption as she expressed how much she loves her brother.

''I love you Jae … I can’t imagine my life without you. Happy birthday my love,'' she said.

Nadia Buari Drops Amazing Videos

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari recently released visuals showing how she was spending the long holidays with a female friend.

The duo decided to take time off to shake off some stress and enjoy themselves.

Nadia Buari uploaded four Instagram photos and two videos showing herself and her friend riding a powerful four-wheeled sports bike.

