Sam George and his wife have been spotted in a video dancing heartily to at a music concert

The duo was at the BHIM Concert organized by Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy

Earlier, Sam George earlier received his special invitation to the concert and promised to be there in person

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George and his lovely wife have warmed hearts online as they took time off work to attend a music concert in Accra.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the legislator, in the company of his ever-radiant wife, were seen taking front-row seats at Stonebwoy's BHIM Concert.

The lovely couple were standing during Stonebwoy's performance and decided to sing along to the song being sung.

MP Sam George and wife dancing. Source: Instagram/@utvghana

Source: Instagram

Just the singing was not enough as the popular Member of Parliament and his pretty wife showed off their dance skills.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

They were caught on camera winding down in the well-packed Grand Arena in Accra and were buried in singing from the many patrons at the show.

Stonebwoy's BHIM Concert was held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and saw a mammoth crowd attending.

There were many performances with the headliners being Stonebwoy and multiple award-winning Jamaican recording artiste, Beenie Man.

Other tops stars that graced the stage of the electrifying night of music and dance performances included Samini, D-Black, Sefa, Kwesi Arthur, Okesse1 and a host of others.

Pamela Watara finally meets her 'meeter' as lady dancing in video goes viral

Meanwhile, a video showing a young woman dancing to a song has gone viral on social media after she was compared to Ghanaian socialite and brand influencer, Pamela Watara.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a young lady with low-cut hairstyle was seen standing in front of a room.

She was wearing what looked like a nightie and was beaming with smiles while showing off her dancing skills.

The young lady appeared quite excited as she danced to the tune that was being played and was seen nodding her head at some points in the song.

She appeared to be showing off parts of her body as he danced and was spotted smiling the whole time.

Source: Yen