Ace journalist Oheneyere Gifty Anti's page was turned into a memory time machine when she shared a photo of a veteran actor

Ajos is known for his role in the famous Ghanaian series, "Akan Drama"

People could not help but remember all the times this incredibly talented actor made a core memory in their minds

Pictures of veteran actor Kingsley Kofi Kyeremateng, fondly called Ajos, has flooded Ghanaians' hearts with fond memories of nostalgic childhood moments.

The actor and comedian known for his hilarious role in the Akan Drama series has stood out since time immemorial, for his expressive and funky style.

So, it was with good cheer and reminiscence that Gifty Anti reminded us of our fashion superhero from the past.

Reportedly, 74-year old Ajos is one of Ghana's successful comedians, with the likes of the late Santo and Abusuapin Judas as mates.

These oldies were pacesetters for the Agya Koo era before our new schools were spearheaded by Clemento Suarez and OB Amponsah. Reliving the moments, Gifty Anti shared some photos of Ajos with the caption:

"Before all others, there was Ajos."

He donned his usual outlandish combination of textures and colours.

The former “Akan Drama” star was in a white two-piece suit with a black undershirt topped off with his signature large dazzling gold necklace.

Another photo featured a thick burgundy coat, slewed overall black outfits and matching boots. Ajos, with his tunic-styled trousers tucked into a pair of calf-high cowboy boots with his shirt secured by a heavily embroidered vest, posed a very sentimental picture.

The comments section reinforced our exact feelings and thoughts.

maame6852

"Osebo please come and see"

salaamin323

"Eiii, I remember those days, Akan drummer. Ajos guy guy de3 3firie t3t3"

florie_pot

"Once a fashionista always a fashionista"

ashinor_instylegh

"Hahaha someone said before Osebo there was and still is Ajos "

