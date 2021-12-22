Multiple award-winning music duo DopeNation finally drops ATAA album

Music duo DopeNation has got many of their fans excited after they announced the release of the album

The award-winning duo's Ataa Album is currently out and features many A-list artistes

DopeNation are noted for their many hit songs including Zanku and Zenabu

After successful years following their debut in the music industry, DopeNation has finally presented their debut Album named Atta to the rest of the world.

DopeNation, the Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers, composed of Micheal Boafo popularly known as B2, and Tony Boafo, known as Twist have become a household name in the world of music.

Their much-anticipated album, Atta directly translates as “Twin” in the local Ghanaian dialect Twi.

Atta is a 13-track body of masterpieces that reflect the journey of the duo, how they started out as music producers, where they are and where they are heading with regards to their great talents.

Atta is a musical story every ear will find worth listening to.

The 13-track masterpiece features heavy hitters in the music industry like Shatta Wale who the twins have produced multiple hits for, E.L their very own Godfather who has been there for them since day 1, Legendary King Ayisoba and Adelaide The Seer.

All songs on this Album were produced, mixed and mastered by the duo.

￼ DopeNation has released multiple hit songs including Eish, Naami which features Nigerian superstar Olamide, Worldwide hit Zanku, Confam which features Medikal just to mention a few.

The music duo has also produced hit songs for many artists around the world. They have been recognized in their homeland Ghana and world at large as talented artistes.

Ever since they entered the music scene, DopeNation has surpassed over 10 million streams on all music streaming platforms.

