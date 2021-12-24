Social media got pretty exciting this week due the xmas season with very captivating photos from our celebrities that got fans reacting with tons of hearty-emoji's

From Christmas photoshoots that ushered in the new festive season to regular photos that flooded our timelines burping style and class

Our Ghanaian celebrities flaunted family times, vacation moments and solo fashion images of themselves on their social media pages

Ghanaian celebrities have really understood the visual culture and what it really does to their brands and image in the creative space they find themselves in.They constantly serve us the very best internet moments with photos that causes conversations and makes the news.

Celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, style and fashion enthusiast and icon, Nana Akua Addo, Serwaa Amihere amongst many others are but the few stars that set the mood for the festive season with very creative xmas photo-shoot ideas

Forget the monthly digital issues or biannual lifestyle and entertainment magazines that we had to wait for to feast our sights. Every Second, every minute, every hour, our social media feeds are blessed with very editorial photos by our celebrities.

YEN.com.gh brings you the very best of Instagram photos from celebrities like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Nana Akua Addo , Serwaa Amihere, and more.

1. Nana Ama Mcbrown

2. Nana Akua Addo

3. Afia Schwar

4. Tracey Boakye and her family

5. Mzbel and her family

6. Kafui Danku and her daughter Baby Lorde

