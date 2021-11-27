Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared that a young child's list for the upcoming Christmas surfaced online and sparked up massive conversations online.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter page of Caroline Sampson, the unidentified child gave a list of things he expects his parents to purchase two of them for him.

The items were new iPhone case, gaming set which cost Ghc265, a play station card, LED lights and a sum of Ghc50.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

John Okai Kofi wrote:

This will come and trend and companies will come sponsor him, whiles kids in villages only need a table and a chair to sit and learn on. What a waste

Ahoufe Yaa Kraa commented:

Well my problem is the location where the food will be prepared,so I can go for mine

From Tetteh Kweku:

When I was a kid, Charlie who are you going to write this to

From Renee Elizabeth:

I don't know why some Ghanaian parents underestimate their children. I have kg 2 Pupils who write like they are in class 2 and 3. It's the the matter of training them. BOiiii....

Adwoa Sarah commented:

Haahaa, he is thinks he is smart. We would read n skip

Torgbe Gadose Alex wrote:

People just wrote this and want market for their children.

