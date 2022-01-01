YEN.com.gh readers have chosen decorated style icon Nana Akua Addo as their favourite screen goddess for 2021

The readers voted for Nana Akua Addo in the second edition of the YEN.com.gh Readers Choice Awards

Nana Akua Addo came top ahead of other nominees, Zynell Zuh, Jackie Appiah, and Selly Galley who are all top-notch fashionistas

Popular fashion influencer and actress Nana Akua Addo who is known for her very regal and ethereal appearances emerged as the most stylish female celebrity of many Ghanaians for this year.

Nana Akua Addo was adjudged winner in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards by netizens. She was nominated alongside celebrated actress Jackie Appiah, Zynnell Zuh and Selly Galley.

In a keenly contested category, Nana Akua Addo slightly edged past Zynnell Zuh with a small margin. Jackie Appiah came third with Selly Galley coming at a distant fourth position.

Nana Akua Addo,Jackie Appiah. source:instagram/@nanaakuaaddo @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

This came as no surprise as Nana Akua Addo over the years has grown to become a force to reckon with in the world of style and fashion. She constantly made very laudable fashion statements in the year under review which made major headlines.

Nana Akua Addo made her first shutdown appearance this year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and followed up with very jaw-dropping outfits. Nana Akua dragged her family along in her fashion and style shenanigans this year.

Her two lovely daughters also basked in their mother's fashion and style glory with the amazing looks they flooded on the timelines of fans.

See poll beneath

The YEN Readers Choice Awards is an annual poll YEN.com.gh holds for its followers to select their best entertainers for the year within various categories. The 2021 edition is the second time.

Source: YEN.com.gh