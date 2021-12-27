YEN.com.gh readers have chosen star actress Jackie Appiah as their favourite screen goddess for 2021

The readers voted for Jackie Appiah in the second edition of the YEN.com.gh Readers Choice Awards

Jackie came tops ahead of other nominees, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye

Celebrated actress Jackie Appiah has emerged as the favourite actress of many Ghanaians for this year.

Jackie emerged winner in the 2021 YEN Readers Choice Awards. She was nominated alongside Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye.

In a keenly contested category, Jackie Appiah slightly edged past McBrown with a small margin. Yvonne Nelson came third with Tracey Boakye coming at a distant fourth position.

Jackie Appiah has been voted by YEN's readers as their favourite actress in 2021 Photo source: @iamamamcbrown, @jackie_appiah, @yvonnenelsongh

The YEN Readers Choice Awards is an annual poll YEN.com.gh holds for its followers to select their best entertainers for the year within various categories. The 2021 edition is the second time.

Below is the result of the poll as posted on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page:

Fans react to the list of nominees in Best actress category

Snr Wasty Real described Jackie as a GOAT:

"Jackie Appiah the GOAT( Greatest Of All Time)."

Deladem Dela wanted an explanation about the nominations:

"I don’t know the afrobarometer you people used to come out with this but I would like to know what these people individually contributed to the development of Ghana or entertainment industry??????."

Adjoa Asantewaa chose McBrown for her versatility:

"It's MCBrown, she's good at what she does. Give her any role and she will kill it... I love her most when she plays the role of a villager.."

Vivian Donkor was wondering about Tracey's movies:

"Please, which movie has Tracy acted? If not for her Beef with Mzbel, I wouldn't have heard her name."

Seth Asare also thought Tracey should not be here:

"Tracy don't belong in the list Aba. Is like her receiving Grammy in the same category with Bob Marley Michael Jackson and Beyonce. The other ladies are all good but mcbrown is super good. In best of both worlds. She can play any roll naturally at her best. Tracy roll in the devil btw my legs was outstanding but she needs to be out of this vote."

Source: YEN.com.gh