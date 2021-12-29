2021 saw a lot of people including popular personalities saying "goodbye" to single life

Many of these people tied the knot in grand ceremonies that became the talk of the town for weeks

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you a list of some of the popular personalities who got married in 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The year 2021 has seen many people celebrating love and longevity of their relationships after they decided to walk down the aisle and bid "farewell" to singlehood.

From ordinary Ghanaians going viral with their weddings to bloggers and mainstream media covering the biggest weddings of 2021.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you some popular people in Ghana who got married in 2021 and got the whole country buzzing with excitement.

Photos of Adinkra CEO, Edwina Akufo-Addo and Naa Dromo. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Adinkra CEO marries the daughter of Anita Hotel owner

Going down as Ghana's biggest royal wedding yet, the CEO of Adinkra Foods, Barima Osei Mensah, tied the knot with Anita Sefa Boakye. The wedding saw attendance from the crème de la crème in Ghana.

Themed as a Kente affair, the 4-day wedding started on November 5 and lasted for days with the rich display of culture and show of affluence.

2. Naa Dromo daughter of Rev, Sam Korankye Ankrah got married

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, the founder of Royal House Chapel, walked his daughter, Naa Dromo, down the aisle this year.

Naa Dromo, the second daughter and third child of Korankye Ankrah, tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding with her fiance, Nana.

The wedding was held at the Oil Dome, the headquarters of the Royal House Chapel, at Circle in Accra on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

3. Samuel: 1st son Church Of Pentecost Chairman Eric Nyamekye marries

Samuel Nyamekye, the first son of Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, got married in 2021.

Samuel got married in a beautiful traditional wedding in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Apostle Nyamekye's son tied the knot with Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako, his beautiful fiance who is based in the United States.

4. Kwame Kyei's son Nana Boadu marries K.K. Sarpong's daughter Asantewaa in plush wedding

Nana Boadu, a son of business mogul, Kwame Kyei of Unity Group fame, got married in a plush wedding in August 2021.

Nana Boadu tied the knot with his fiancé, Asantewaa Sarpong, the daughter of KK Sarpong in Accra on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

5. Akufo-Addo’s daughter Edwina marries Kofi Jumah’s son

Edwina Akufo-Addo, the daughter of Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo tied the knot to the son of former Kumasi mayor, Maxwell Kofi Jumah this year.

The traditional marriage ceremony is believed to have taken place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the villa of the Flagstaff House.

In the video, President Akufo-Addo was heard asking his daughter to confirm that she is indeed in love with her husband-to-be before letting her go.

6. Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu married his long time girlfriend Felicia Apimpanta in a traditional ceremony in Kumasi in 2021.

The church wedding will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Asokwa.

Source: YEN.com.gh