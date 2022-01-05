Photos from popular actress Jackie Appiah's plush mansion have popped up online for the first time

The photos were shared by Jackie's son, Damien Peter Agyemang to his Instagram handle and captioned them: " Elegant "

The mansion has a cute swimming pool where Damien posed and this got many people admiring him

Popular actress Jackie Appiah is known for her classy and elegance, and these are seen in some photos believed to be shots taken from her mansion sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The photos were shared by her son Damien Agyemang on his Instagram handle with the simple caption: “Elegant”.

He did not give further details, but the atmosphere, and how he was relaxed to take other photos from the interior of the building makes it believable that it is for the mother.

Another thing is the design is similar to some photos Damien had shared in the past, especially from the hall.

Fans react to Damien’s post

The photos have got many people admiring the young man and they have showered him with praises.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Jackie flaunts powerful G-Wagon car

Jackie was in the news some time ago for flaunting her luxurious G-Wagon car. She earned massive praises from fans for that.

The customised G-Wagon car has the registration number JACKIE 5-15.

In time, Jackie also flaunted her customised Maserati that got many people praising her.

Nana Ama McBrown's large kitchen like shopping mall

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier published a video containing actress Nana Ama McBrown's large kitchen like a shopping mall.

The video was shot on the occasion of her daughter, Nikita McBrown’s birthday help in McBrown’s vast kitchen.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen together with her grown-up 'daughter' who stood just by her side.

