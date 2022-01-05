Popular actress Nana Ama McBrown is living a real luxurious life with the video of her large and plush kitchen

She was celebrating her step-daughter Nikita McBrown's birthday in the kitchen together with some other family members present

Many people have admired the actress for her modesty and how close she is to her step-children from her husband Maxwell Mensah

A video showing how large and plush Nana Ama McBrown’s kitchen is has surfaced on the internet.

The video was shot on the occasion of her step-daughter, Nikita McBrown’s birthday help in McBrown’s vast kitchen.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen together with her grown-up step-daughter who stood just by her side.

A collage of the birthday from McBrown's kitchen. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

There were some other members of the family around in the kitchen taking photos and videos of the celebration.

McBrown’s daughter Baby Maxin is also sighted sitting and screaming “hulaaay” during the celebration.

Fans react to the video

The birthday video showing McBrown’s beautiful kitchen has got fans talking.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

nayaafriqa: "She’s all grown now our lookalike happy birthday beautiful."

_queen_blinks: "Lovely family."

simplyalbie_: "She's a big girl now️ happy birthday Princess."

girl__like_mimi: "Awwn so beautiful."

mzzjayasantewaah: "Is the hulaay from baby maxim for me."

annemarieadih: "Monies and food."

patricia_a_owusu: "Am always happy when I see Maxin."

mrs_koomson: "Happy glorious birthday my beautiful niece, God grant you long healthy life and grace. @iamamamcbrown God bless you for taking care of her. Her mum is smiling up from above. You're an angel."

