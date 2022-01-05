John Dumelo has celebrated his mother on the occasion of her 70th birthday today

The actor took to social media to flaunt his lookalike mother on the very special day

Dumelo is noted for flaunting his family members at the least chance especially during milestone celebrations

Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, mother of Ghanaian politician, award-winning actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo is a year older today, January 5, 2022.

To mark the August day, John Dumelo took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his mother who he said he was very proud of.

The actor shared photos posing with his mum as they stood inside what looked like the compound of a plush home.

John Dumelo and his mother were seen beaming with smiles as the actor placed his arms over her shoulder and also planted a kiss on her cheeks.

Mrs Dumelo was seen with her eyes closed as she basked in the company of her beloved son.

After posting the photos, John Dumelo captioned them:

"Happy 70th Birthday to my mother Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo. A proud Fante and Ashanti woman. Today we celebrate you. Thank you for everything. God continue to bless you and give you long life and good health. Love u"

Family, friends and fans of the actor react to the post

Many people including John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, appeared in the comment section to wish Mrs Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo well.

Dumelo's wife missgeeonly wrote:

"Happiest birthday mummy we love you"

chanitafoster noted:

"Happy Birthday"

treasurednetty commented:

"@johndumelo1 you left out the Veronica!you die finish"

jematiahsergon came in with the comment:

"Happy Birthday Mama Johndumelo"

There were many birthday wishes and prayers flowing the way of John Dumelo's forever-young mother.

