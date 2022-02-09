Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has mesmerized her fans and followers with new photos

The beautiful celebrity was seen seated in her skincare shop as she glowed like a diamond for the photo

Victoria Lebene is noted for dazzling her teeming social media fanbase with beautiful videos and photos of herself

Victoria Lebene, the wife of award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa, has wowed many on social media with some new photos.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Victoria Lebene was seen seated on the arm of a sofa as she beamed with her beautiful smile.

She was seen wearing a beautiful burgundy sleeveless one-armed shirt over a pair of blue-black trousers.

Victoria Lebene sat majestically like a princess as she posed for the in her newly-opened Skin Pop Shop.

After posting the photos, Victoria Lebene captioned them:

"IM EVERYTHING I NEED……..I AM SOOO PROUD OF ME….Allow me to flood you some sass from work.

I DESERVE EVERYTHING EVERYTHING IN THIS WORLD.

I WORK SOOO DAMN HARD & I AINT STOPPING‼️"

Fans react to the photo

Many friends and fans of the pretty actress and businesswoman took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

pearl_odoi simply wrote:

"fine wine"

gaiseyeliz900 had this to say:

"Always glamorous"

es_2784 commented:

"Skin like chocolate"

There were many comments that showed fans and followers of the actress were happy to see her glowing like never before.

