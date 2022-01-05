Sad news as popular Hip Life veteran musician Scizo has been reported dead in the United States Of America

Ace Ghanaian musician, Scizo known for rapping in his local dialect, Ga with hit songs produced by Hammer’s Last Two has reportedly kicked the bucket in the United States of America.

Scizo who has been living in Las Vegas Nevada, USA, is said to have met his untimely death after a very brief illness.

Scizo's biggest hit tunes include ‘K3 Shika L3’ and ‘1 Stone’, to mention but a few. He also has collaborated with some reigning Ghanaian music acts on groundbreaking tunes like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kwabena Kwabena and others.

The last time Scizo was in the news before his demise was when he introduced his newly married wife on social media. Scizo tied the knots with Judy Beren, a white lady and stated :

"Finally I married my best friend n my love ... I love you Judy"

He wrote in the Facebook post below.

The last time he was live on Facebook, he streamed a studio session and captioned it;

"cut your coat according to your size Dzee naabu mi a come with the vibes You no dey my level I no be your type I no be your average guy #LIFE_BE_WAR".

Many fans have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes upon hearing the sad news. Rapper Edem tweeted

"Fas3333 our joint got shelved..Nothing but love..You believed in me before the world heard it…Rest well Soldier"

